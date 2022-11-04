Special Olympics State Bowling Tournament returns to Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the first time in two years, the Special Olympics South Dakota State Bowling Tournament is back at the Village Bowl in Aberdeen.

Due to the pandemic, the tournament was cancelled in 2020 and 2021. This year, however, more than 500 athletes from across the state are finally back for the competition from November 4th through November 6th.

”We have been in Aberdeen almost since the inception of this tournament. Aberdeen has just been an amazing community for this tournament and athletes are so happy to be back. We had a two-year COVID layoff, but we’re up and back and better than ever, and there’s lots of smiles and fun this weekend,” said Johna Thum, the VP of Field Services for Special Olympics South Dakota.

During the tournament, the Special Olympics committee also holds their annual awards banquet where outstanding athletes, volunteers and organizations are honored.

Derek Smith has been involved with Special Olympics for 22 years, and he has participated in over 100 area and state games, including the state bowling tournament this weekend.

Smith was selected to take home a share of the ‘Spirit of a Champion’ award, also known as the Athlete of the Year award. Smith serves on the Athlete Leadership Council, helps with the ‘Chase the Ace’ fundraiser and also hosts the Special Olympics Inclusion Infusion podcast.

”Derek has really grown as a person in Special Olympics. At first, he started out as a participant, but he’s now on our Athlete Leadership Council. He’s doing just brilliant things in that role,” said Thum.

Thum says Smith is a prime example of how participants in Special Olympics are now becoming leaders within the organization.

“We used to be an organization about doing stuff for people with intellectual disabilities, but now, we’re getting into where people with intellectual disabilities are running our organization. This is the way it should be. Derek has a voice and he has found it and he uses it,” said Thum.

Smith was overwhelmed when he found out he was selected for the award.

”I was shocked, surprised and emotional at the same time. Special Olympics helps me to learn, get to know new friends and understanding where you’re at,” said Smith.

For Smith, Special Olympics has helped him set and achieve his goals.

“Getting to understand what the basics of Special Olympics, getting to achieve dreams I have, the goals that you might get, and understanding where you’re at in life,” said Smith.

Smith and other award winners will be honored at a banquet at the Yelduz Shrine Center on Saturday, November 5th.

