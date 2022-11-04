Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Trump Org. trial off until Thursday after witness gets COVID

The Trump Organization trial was abruptly halted Tuesday when longtime company senior vice...
The Trump Organization trial was abruptly halted Tuesday when longtime company senior vice president and controller Jeffrey McConney tested positive for the virus.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A criminal trial involving tax fraud charges against Donald Trump’s company won’t resume until late next week at the earliest as a key witness continues to recover from COVID-19.

Court spokesperson Lucian Chalfen said the trial, in state court in Manhattan, is slated to resume on Thursday — not Monday, as the judge had previously hoped.

The Trump Organization trial was abruptly halted Tuesday when longtime company senior vice president and controller Jeffrey McConney tested positive for the virus.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball tickets
Dell Rapids ticket wins $50,000 of Powerball Jackpot
Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash, police say.
Injury accident leaves one with life-threatening injuries
No explosives were found, according to police.
Bomb threats made at three Sioux Falls businesses
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Powerball prize up to $1.5 billion, 3rd-largest ever in US
Police arrested Gerri Lynn Jensen, 35, of Sioux Falls Thursday on first-degree murder charges....
Woman arrested for murder after Sioux Falls arson

Latest News

FILE - Kash Patel, former chief of staff for President Donald Trump, speaks at a rally in...
AP source: Trump aide appears before Mar-a-Lago grand jury
Authorities say 17-year-old Jayden Makell Harris shot a man's dog during an attempted robbery...
‘Cold-hearted criminal’ kills man’s dog in armed robbery attempt
Twitter Headquarters is shown in San Francisco.
Elon Musk begins Twitter layoffs, faces lawsuit
Local author discussing National Novel Writing Month
Local author discussing National Novel Writing Month