Western Christian wins 18th State 2-A Volleyball title and Sioux Center finishes 2nd in 3-A

Wolfpack rally in tie-breaker to win another state volleyball championship
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CORALVILLE, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Western Christian Wolfpack hadn’t won a state volleyball title in four years. That ended Thursday night in dramatic fashion when they rallied from the brink in the tie-breaker against top-seeded Dike New Hartford to win 3-2. It was 16-14 in the tie-breaker. Afterwards senior Stella Winterfeld who had a tremendous 3-day tournament was almost speechless. ”I cannot believe that that just happened. It does not feel real to me.This is something we’ve dreamed of for our entire lives. We’ve watched girls come to this championship and win it, and we’ve watched come to this championship and lose it. And we knew what we wanted. And we didn’t give up if you couldn’t tell. We were down 11-14 in the 5th set and we came back. And that was something I knew this team could do,” says Stella.

It was the 18th title for Tammi Veerbeek’s Wolfpack who finished the year with a 43-5 record.

In the 3-A championship Sioux Center’s great run to the title game came up just short to Davenport Assumption with a 3-0 sweep. The Warriors had only lost one set in the previous two matches to make the finals and finished the season with a 32-4 record.

