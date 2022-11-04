Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Woman arrested for murder after Sioux Falls arson

Police arrested Gerri Lynn Jensen, 35, of Sioux Falls Thursday on first-degree murder charges....
Police arrested Gerri Lynn Jensen, 35, of Sioux Falls Thursday on first-degree murder charges. Jensen is also charged with attempted murder and arson. She is being held on a $2 million cash bond.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say they have arrested a woman for setting a fire that led to one person’s death.

Police arrested Gerri Lynn Jensen, 35, of Sioux Falls Thursday on first-degree murder charges.

Jensen is also charged with attempted murder and arson. She is being held on a $2 million cash bond.

Police arrested Jensen Thursday after she was released from the hospital for injuries she received in the fire.

Police say on July 17, Jensen set a fire in the hallway of her apartment building in the 200 block of N. Grange Avenue.

Jensen allegedly set the fire after an argument with others in the apartment.

Several people inside the apartment were able to get out. Some had to jump from a window to escape.

Charice Admire was not able to make it out.

The 53-year-old was taken to the Minneapolis hospital because of the burns she received in the fire. She died the next day.

Jensen was also treated in Minneapolis for her injuries but had recently been transferred to a Sioux Falls hospital.

An arrested warrant was issued on Monday after police learned Jensen was set to be discharged from the hospital.

Jensen was arrested without incident.

Her first court appearance is set for Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Powerball tickets
Dell Rapids ticket wins $50,000 of Powerball Jackpot
Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash, police say.
Injury accident leaves one with life-threatening injuries
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Powerball prize up to $1.5 billion, 3rd-largest ever in US
No explosives were found, according to police.
Bomb threats made at three Sioux Falls businesses
Wisconsin man claims Sioux Falls company a scam
Wisconsin man claims Sioux Falls auto warranty company a scam

Latest News

Metro Sports TV broadcasts high school games from across the Sioux Falls area.
LIVE at 4:45 p.m.: Metro Sports TV broadcasts Jefferson vs. Lincoln football game
The South Dakota Attorney General's Office and the DCI released an still image from the SFPD...
DCI says Sioux Falls officer-involved shooting was justified
The event will be held at Robyn's Nest in south eastern Sioux Falls.
Holiday Fest at The Nest kicks off Christmas shopping season in Sioux Falls
Fight Like a Ninja
7th annual Fight Like A Ninja Hockey Tournament this weekend