Woman arrested for murder after Sioux Falls arson

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say they have arrested a woman for setting a fire that led to one person’s death.

Police arrested Gerri Lynn Jensen, 35, of Sioux Falls Thursday on first-degree murder charges.

Jensen is also charged with attempted murder and arson. She is being held on a $2 million cash bond.

Police arrested Jensen Thursday after she was released from the hospital for injuries she received in the fire.

Police say on July 17, Jensen set a fire in the hallway of her apartment building in the 200 block of N. Grange Avenue.

Jensen allegedly set the fire after an argument with others in the apartment.

Several people inside the apartment were able to get out. Some had to jump from a window to escape.

Charice Admire was not able to make it out.

The 53-year-old was taken to the Minneapolis hospital because of the burns she received in the fire. She died the next day.

Jensen was also treated in Minneapolis for her injuries but had recently been transferred to a Sioux Falls hospital.

An arrested warrant was issued on Monday after police learned Jensen was set to be discharged from the hospital.

Jensen was arrested without incident.

Her first court appearance is set for Friday afternoon.

