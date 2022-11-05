Avera Medical Minute
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Season Finale (11-4-22)

Featuring highlights from 19 prep football games in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota!
Featuring playoff highlights from 19 games in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota!
By Mark Ovenden and Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’re sending the 2022 season of Football Friday out with a bang!

Playoffs reach maximum madness on this Friday with Section Championships in Minnesota, State Quarterfinals in Iowa, and State Semifinals in South Dakota!

The season finale of Football Friday has you covered with highlights from EVERY South Dakota game as well as three from Minnesota and two from Iowa, wrapping 19 highlights into our final show of the year!

Click on the video viewer to see highlights from:

-Lincoln @ Jefferson

-Harrisburg @ O’Gorman

-Yankton @ Pierre

-Aberdeen @ Tea

-Sioux Falls Christian @ Dell Rapids

-Beresford @ West Central

-McCook Central/Montrose @ Winner

-Hot Springs @ Elk Point-Jefferson

-Hamlin @ Wall

-Parkston @ Elkton-Lake Benton

-Harding County @ Warner

-Gregory @ Lyman

-Irene-Wakonda @ Herreid-Selby

-De Smet @ Hitchcock-Tulare

-Minneota vs. Lakeview

-Tracy-Milroy-Balaton vs. Springfield

-Jackson County Central vs. Pipestone

-West Lyon @ Central Lyon

-Western Christian @ West Sioux

