Football Friday State Semifinal Preview with Steve Kueter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The season finale of Football Friday means it’s time for one of the most anticipated weeks on the South Dakota prep football schedule.

Semifinal Friday night!

28 teams started the night hoping to punch their ticket to the state championships next week at the Dakota Dome. That included an intriguing 11AAA semifinal in Sioux Falls between Harrisburg and O’Gorman where, just two weeks ago, the Knights rallied from 17 down in the fourth quarter to upend the Tigers 24-20 and earn homefield for the semifinal rematch.

To preview that game and get an idea of what semifinal night is like for players and coaches, we spoke to O’Gorman coaching legend Steve Kueter live during our 5:30 PM show. Click on the video viewer to hear what the coach with 292 career wins has to say about the big night!

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.