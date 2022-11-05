Avera Medical Minute
Football Friday State Semifinal Preview with Steve Kueter

11AAA features rematc of wild O’Gorman-Harrisburg game
With former O'Gorman coach Steve Kueter
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The season finale of Football Friday means it’s time for one of the most anticipated weeks on the South Dakota prep football schedule.

Semifinal Friday night!

28 teams started the night hoping to punch their ticket to the state championships next week at the Dakota Dome. That included an intriguing 11AAA semifinal in Sioux Falls between Harrisburg and O’Gorman where, just two weeks ago, the Knights rallied from 17 down in the fourth quarter to upend the Tigers 24-20 and earn homefield for the semifinal rematch.

To preview that game and get an idea of what semifinal night is like for players and coaches, we spoke to O’Gorman coaching legend Steve Kueter live during our 5:30 PM show. Click on the video viewer to hear what the coach with 292 career wins has to say about the big night!

Football Friday on Dakota News Now
West Central's Cambell Fischer has gotten a big kick out of football in her senior year
Western Christian wins 18th state volleyball title, Sioux Center gets 2nd in Class 3-A
#1 SF Chrsitian advances to SODAK 16 while #3A Canton is upset by EPJ in Region Volleyball
