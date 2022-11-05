Minnehaha County precinct superintendent allegedly claims he’ll fill out ballots in his care

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Minnehaha county administration was busy with

a new activity Friday. Precinct superintendents arrived to pick up ballots and boxes for Tuesday’s election, a departure from previous elections.

The candidate for Minnehaha County commissioner arrived to ask a few questions and witnessed what she says it was a disturbing comment from a precinct supervisor.

“He mentioned to me that he planned to take his home ballots and box and open them up and fill about half of them out,” said Cauwels.

That’s when she recorded a video of the ongoing conversation on her phone:

Precinct superintendent: “fill in half of them.” Woman with the superintendent: “The ballots are in the box.” Cauwels: “Oh, so you have the ballots?: Precinct superintendent: “I’m gonna vote about 50 of them and put them back in the box.”

“I’m sure he was probably kidding, but that joke is about as funny as joking about a bomb at an airport.

County Auditor Ben Kyte didn’t hear the comments but has concerns if it was said.

“Yeah, it would be in poor taste and illegal,” said Kyte.

Kyte wants to assure voters that the change in having precinct supervisors picking up ballots and boxes to care for them at home until the election brings the county in line with what’s happening around the state.

“I know the appearance here is all of a sudden you got these ballots in the hands of individuals, but that’s what statute really tells us to do,” said Kyte.

He also says there are controls in place and a reconciliation process if an unauthorized person tries to vote with the ballots.

Cauwels still has questions.

“So as long as for every one he filled out, he removed somebody else’s, he probably wouldn’t get caught,” said Cauwels.

Another violation noticed Friday was a worker picking up the ballots and boxes while wearing a political candidate’s hat.

A man who Candidate Cauwels identified as a precinct supervisor wears a political candidate hat. (Dakota News Now)

“So if he’s willing to violate the rules in front of the auditor’s office and all of the public coming and going during an election, what other rules is he also going to be willing to put by the wayside,” said Cauwels.

Kyte said the man wearing a political hat was asked to remove it.

“He respected that. He removed it right away,” said Kyte. “I got the impression that he didn’t even know what hat he was wearing.”

The concern is any little item unnoticed could cause either party to cry foul.

“Either side is going to be able to use that as ammunition,” said Cauwels. “It was fake. It was fraudulent if they don’t get the result they want.”

Lincoln County Auditor Sheri Lund says for over ten years, they’ve had precinct supervisors pick up the ballots and boxes. She also had poll workers picking them up on Friday.

