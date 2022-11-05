What to be aware of when it comes to ticket scams

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Everyone enjoys seeing their favorite artists live in concert, but there are some things to keep in mind when purchasing your tickets.

Ticket scams come in a variety of forms whether it be through links, emails, or false websites.

This can cause you to overpay for a ticket or receive a fake ticket.

Jessie Schmidt with the Better Business Bureau in South Dakota says tickets scams are something to be aware of.

“It’s easy to get scammed when you’re buying tickets and certainly because everything is online anymore and you can’t assume that their first site you go to is the legitimate ticket site,” said Jessie Schmidt, Better Business Bureau.

She says this is due to the excitement and uncertainty that comes with concerts.

“You’re not thinking clearly right, you don’t do all the things that you typically would, you aren’t making sure that you’re on a secure website. You know that if you don’t get tickets quickly that they’re going to be gone,” said Schmidt.

Jim Johnson, assistant general manager at the Denny Sanford Premier Center says it’s important to slow down and ensure all aspects of the ticket buying process are legitimate.

“Unfortunately, it does happen a lot of the time. What we always recommend people do is go to the venue website and go to their events page and click the ticket purchase link,” said Jim Johnson, assistant general manager.

Reminding people to be aware of the web addresses they are on.

“Look at the address bar, make sure you are going to a legitimate site. We have had people click links and call end up on websites,” said Johnson.

Schmidt cautions that clicking the wrong link could threaten the security on your phone.

“It opens you up to all kinds of nefarious items, if you click it on your phone and you do banking on your phone and you download malware to your phone, it’s a bad deal,” said Schmidt.

To ensure tickets prices and events happening at the Premier Center you can follow the links at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center .

