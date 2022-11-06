Avera Medical Minute
7th NAIA Classic tips off at Sanford Pentagon

Check out highlights from Dakota Wesleyan, Mount Marty & Presentation!
Dakota Wesleyan women defeat Valley City State 65-52, DWU men fall 84-77 and Mount Marty men defeat Presentation 90-76
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 11:56 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Basketball season is underway and the Sanford Pentagon is already in full stride hosting key college games.

The 7th annual NAIA Classic tipped off on Saturday afternoon with four teams taking the floor in men’s and women’s games.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from:

-#12 Dakota Wesleyan women topping Valley City State 65-52

-The DWU men racing out to a big halftime lead only to fall to VCSU 84-77

-Mount Marty’s men topping Presentation 90-76

In the women’s game that started the day which we were unable to get to the Lancers defeated Presentation 67-45.

Four more games will be played on Sunday beginning at noon.

OSHA investigations of Dollar General Stores include Brandon location
