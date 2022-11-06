Bemidji State starts fast to finish Northern State

BEMIDJI, MN (Dakota News Now) - The Northern State University offense was unable to find a spark on Saturday afternoon as the Wolves fell to Bemidji State. The defense held BSU, who averaged 41.0 points per contest heading into the match-up, to just 24 points on the day. The Wolves scored all 14 of their points in the fourth quarter and looked to mount a comeback; however, the clock was not on their side.

Final Score: NSU 14, BSU 24

Records : NSU 6-4, BSU 8-2

Attendance : 957

Northern State closes out the regular season next Saturday from Dacotah Bank Stadium. The Wolves welcome Minnesota Duluth for a 1 p.m.

