Bemidji State starts fast to finish Northern State

Wolves fall 24-14 and see final postseason hopes quashed
Last playoff hopes fade in 24-14 defeat
By Zach Borg and Northern State Athletics
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEMIDJI, MN (Dakota News Now) - The Northern State University offense was unable to find a spark on Saturday afternoon as the Wolves fell to Bemidji State. The defense held BSU, who averaged 41.0 points per contest heading into the match-up, to just 24 points on the day. The Wolves scored all 14 of their points in the fourth quarter and looked to mount a comeback; however, the clock was not on their side.

THE QUICK DETAILS

Final Score: NSU 14, BSU 24

Records: NSU 6-4, BSU 8-2

Attendance: 957

HOW IT HAPPENED

  • Bemidji State notched a touchdown in the first and field goal in the second, holding a 10-0 lead at the half
  • The Beavers extended that lead in the third, scoring 14 more points
  • Ben Noland broke through for the Wolves just seconds in to the fourth quarter on a 5-yard pass from Will Madler
  • Northern came within ten of Bemidji State at 3:20 in the contest on a 1-yard run by Stanley Haskins Jr. and 2-poitn conversion rush by Anthony Vespo
  • NSU recorded just 11 first downs in the game, rushing for 91 yards and passing for 161
  • BSU on the other hand recorded 25 first downs, 182 yards rushing, and 320 yards passing
  • The Wolves scored both times they entered the red-zone, however converted just 2-of-10 on third down
  • Vespo and Noland set up the Haskins Jr. rushing score with a 90-yard reception late in the fourth, a long in the game for either team
  • Brennan Kutterer, Trey King, and Felipe Alvear led the defense with eight tackles apiece, while Luke Chuol notched a team leading 4.0 tackles for a loss
  • Alvear and Hunter Hansen each tallied a forced fumble, while Ar’Shon Willis and Logan Grossinger notched fumble recoveries; Willis also led the secondary with two pass break-ups

NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS

UP NEXT

Northern State closes out the regular season next Saturday from Dacotah Bank Stadium. The Wolves welcome Minnesota Duluth for a 1 p.m.

