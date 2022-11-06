Bemidji State starts fast to finish Northern State
Wolves fall 24-14 and see final postseason hopes quashed
BEMIDJI, MN (Dakota News Now) - The Northern State University offense was unable to find a spark on Saturday afternoon as the Wolves fell to Bemidji State. The defense held BSU, who averaged 41.0 points per contest heading into the match-up, to just 24 points on the day. The Wolves scored all 14 of their points in the fourth quarter and looked to mount a comeback; however, the clock was not on their side.
THE QUICK DETAILS
Final Score: NSU 14, BSU 24
Records: NSU 6-4, BSU 8-2
Attendance: 957
HOW IT HAPPENED
- Bemidji State notched a touchdown in the first and field goal in the second, holding a 10-0 lead at the half
- The Beavers extended that lead in the third, scoring 14 more points
- Ben Noland broke through for the Wolves just seconds in to the fourth quarter on a 5-yard pass from Will Madler
- Northern came within ten of Bemidji State at 3:20 in the contest on a 1-yard run by Stanley Haskins Jr. and 2-poitn conversion rush by Anthony Vespo
- NSU recorded just 11 first downs in the game, rushing for 91 yards and passing for 161
- BSU on the other hand recorded 25 first downs, 182 yards rushing, and 320 yards passing
- The Wolves scored both times they entered the red-zone, however converted just 2-of-10 on third down
- Vespo and Noland set up the Haskins Jr. rushing score with a 90-yard reception late in the fourth, a long in the game for either team
- Brennan Kutterer, Trey King, and Felipe Alvear led the defense with eight tackles apiece, while Luke Chuol notched a team leading 4.0 tackles for a loss
- Alvear and Hunter Hansen each tallied a forced fumble, while Ar’Shon Willis and Logan Grossinger notched fumble recoveries; Willis also led the secondary with two pass break-ups
NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS
- Stanley Haskins Jr.: 65 yards, 7.2 yards per carry, 1 touchdown
- Ben Noland: 131 yards, 1 touchdown
- Brennan Kutterer: 8 tackles, 2.0 tackles for a loss
- Luke Chuol: 5 tackles, 4.0 tackles for a loss
UP NEXT
Northern State closes out the regular season next Saturday from Dacotah Bank Stadium. The Wolves welcome Minnesota Duluth for a 1 p.m.
