FIRST ALERT FORECAST: High winds, near critical fire weather conditions headline Sunday’s forecast

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We will be dealing with a fire weather risk for our Sunday thanks to high winds, low humidity and dry conditions.

A RED FLAG WARNING is in place for the entire area with a WIND ADVISORY in place for areas along and north of Highway 14. Both of these alerts will run until 6 PM. We’ll have a mainly sunny sky as a cold front clears the area. Winds will be strong out of the west and west-northwest at 15-35 mph with gusts as high as 50 mph. Highs will be in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

A weak upper-level wave will slide through Monday and looks to spell a few light rain or snow showers for those in northern and central South Dakota, otherwise skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Questions remain on what will happen in regards to our next system. The latest model runs continue to show the system slowing down and coming in two waves. The first wave Tuesday into Wednesday will bring with it rain showers and isolated thunderstorms, mostly for the eastern half of the region. The second round looks to move in Wednesday and last through the first half of Friday, bringing with it rain and isolated thunderstorms but as the cold front moves through, the precipitation will change to a wintry mix and snow. There is still lots of uncertainty at this point, so this is something the First Alert Weather Team will be monitoring over the next several days, but I will say that the latest models show total precipitation running from a 1/2 inch to as much as an inch and a half across the area, so we will certainly take that. What is more certain at this point is there will be a sharp drop in temperatures to end the week. Highs will surge into the 50s and 60s ahead of the front but then plummet to the 20s and lower 30s by Thursday into Friday.

