How daylight saving time can impact you

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Daylight saving time has been a heavily debated topic in recent years with many people voicing their concerns over the clocks changing.

Whether you are for or against the clocks changing.

It can be important to be aware of how the time change could affect you.

Politicians like Dusty Johnson have even stepped up to introduce a bill to eliminate the time change all together.

“This is the issue that seems to get people as excited as about anything, they just don’t want to mess with the clocks anymore and they in particular hate losing that hour of sleep,” said Rep. Dusty Johnson, (R) South Dakota.

He attributes this to the disruption it can have on sleep cycles

“It causes a lot of confusion and actually there are some health detriments because of it, and so I’ve been a leader on a bill that would say stop the madness let’s just keep those clocks a year-round on daylight saving time,” said Johnson.

Karla Salem, is an integrated health therapist at Sanford and says the change in time can cause different effects.

“A lot of people will have these little symptoms follow it and really downplay them like oh that couldn’t make such a big difference but it can have an impact on some people,” said Karla Salem, integrated health therapist.

She says these effects can show up in a variety of forms.

“Our serotonin for many people becomes a little less effective which then creates a bit of mood imbalance a little bit moodier, a little bit more isolative,” said Salem.

While there are effects from daylight saving, many people are still mixed on the subject.

“There are three different camps, there are people who like the way it is now bouncing back and forth between standard and daylight-saving time. Then you have people who love standard time. Then you have people who love daylight saving time,” said Johnson.

For those that may be feeling the effects of daylight saving, Salem recommends going to bed earlier than usual and getting up earlier as well.

