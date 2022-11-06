Avera Medical Minute
One million dollar Powerball ticket sold in Sioux Falls

One lucky winner won one million dollars in Saturday’s Powerball drawings in Sioux Falls.
One lucky winner won one million dollars in Saturday's Powerball drawings in Sioux Falls.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One lucky winner won one million dollars in Saturday’s Powerball drawings.

South Dakota Lottery tweeted Sunday morning that last night’s drawing featured a one million dollar winner. The winning ticket was purchased at Casey’s General Store on East 10th Street.

SD Lottery says if you are the winner, you should sign the back of the ticket immediately.

However, no winning tickets were sold for Saturday’s 1.6 billion dollar draw. The winning numbers were 28-45-53-56-69 and the Powerball was 20. So you still have one more chance to win as the Powerball jackpot will grow to 1.9 billion dollars and the next drawing is set for Monday evening.

