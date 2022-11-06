Sioux Falls and their playoff hopes fall apart in loss to Wayne State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The No. 25 University of Sioux Falls Cougar football team fell to 7-3 on the season with a 24-31 loss to (RV) Wayne State on senior day here at Bob Young Field.

“Football is a game of momentum,” said head coach Jon Anderson. “You have to be able to find the momentum and keep it and we lost it there towards the end. Going forward we have make our adjustments and get back to playing football the way we know how to.”

Wayne State scored first with a 39-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter to end the quarter 7-0. Thuro Reisdorfer answered back with two, 1-yard touchdown carries to put the Coo up 14-7 in the second quarter.

The Cougar defense came up big in the second with a blocked punt by Ethan Wittenburg and an interception by Gio Purpura. Sioux Falls ended the half up 14-7 with 157 yards of offense led by Thuro Reisdorfer with 16 carries for 96 yards and two touchdowns.

After returning from the half, USFs Cain McWilliams captured the Coos first defensive touchdown of the season with a 29-yard pick-six to put the Cougars up 21-7. The Wildcats answered back with a 28-yard touchdown pass followed by a 22-yard field goal to cut the Cougars lead to 21-17.

Nick Hernandez opened the fourth quarter with a 37-yard field goal which would ultimately be the final points for the Cougars. Wayne State’s leading rusher, and quarterback Nick Bohn, would rush for a 56-yard touchdown followed by a 17-yard touchdown pass to cement their 31-24 victory over USF.

Key Notes

· Reisdorfer continues to move up in the record books with his 18th 100+ yard game. He currently sits at 3,589 career rushing yards and 46 career touchdowns. He sits at 5th in all-time rushing for the Cougars and 10th in touchdowns.

· Adam Mullen completed 17 of his 26 pass attempts while throwing for 140 yards on the day with one interception.

· Reisdorfer led the Cougars on the ground with 27 carries for 135 yards and two touchdowns.

· Tanner Beaton had the most targets today with six for 33 yards while Ethan Wittenburg pulled in 4 receptions for 43 yards.

· Jess Ybarra had the lone sack for the Cougars for a loss of 9-yards.

· Grant Rice and Cody Jantzen led USF with five tackles apiece.

The Cougars will be back in action next weekend as they hit the road to take on Upper Iowa in their final regular season match-up. Kick-off is scheduled for 12:00pm in Fayette, IA at Harms – Eischeid Stadium.

