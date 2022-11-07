Bouman impressing as Coyotes eye 2023

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With their postseason extinguished last week the South Dakota football team is playing with an eye on next year.

They may have quite the piece to build around at quarterback in Aidan Bouman.

Yesterday the freshman transfer from Iowa State threw for 235 yards and 2 scores in USD’s 20-13 win over Missouri State. The Coyotes are 2-1 in games he’s played in, with Aidan completing more than 62 percent of his passes, including no interceptions.

Bouman and the Yotes visit UND next Saturday at noon.

