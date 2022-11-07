Car rolls in Minnehaha County, ejecting two people

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office reported an accident that ejected both the driver and passenger from the car.

Authorities say the accident on Sunday around 1 p.m. took place west of Sioux Falls. The car was northbound on 463rd Avenue when it drove on the east shoulder, and the driver overcorrected and lost control. The car then went into the west ditch and rolled. Both the driver and passenger were ejected. They were transported to local hospitals, one with serious injuries.

The crash is still under investigation by the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Minnehaha County Emergency Management, Hartford Area Fire & Rescue, Avera CareFlight, Humboldt Fire and Ambulance, and South Dakota Highway Patrol.

