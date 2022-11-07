Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Car rolls in Minnehaha County, ejecting two people

Officers warn swatting is a felony.
Officers warn swatting is a felony.(wsaw)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office reported an accident that ejected both the driver and passenger from the car.

Authorities say the accident on Sunday around 1 p.m. took place west of Sioux Falls. The car was northbound on 463rd Avenue when it drove on the east shoulder, and the driver overcorrected and lost control. The car then went into the west ditch and rolled. Both the driver and passenger were ejected. They were transported to local hospitals, one with serious injuries.

The crash is still under investigation by the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Minnehaha County Emergency Management, Hartford Area Fire & Rescue, Avera CareFlight, Humboldt Fire and Ambulance, and South Dakota Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSHA investigations of Dollar General stores include Brandon location
OSHA investigations of Dollar General Stores include Brandon location
One lucky winner won one million dollars in Saturday’s Powerball drawings in Sioux Falls.
One million dollar Powerball ticket sold in Sioux Falls
Eziya Bowden, 17, ended up in the emergency department for her injuries after jumping out of a...
Terrified teen jumps out of Lyft over driver’s behavior
School districts add propositions to election ballots
Minnehaha County precinct superintendent allegedly claims he’ll fill out ballots in his care
Two hurt in rollover crash near Wall Lake Corner

Latest News

Monday's forecast from the Dakota News Now First Alert weather team
Increasing clouds today
MGN
Matters of the State: 2022 Election preview, Secretary of State showdown
Dakota Wesleyan defeats Presentation 91-31
NAIA Classic Day 2
Prior to 11A Semifinals
GRIDIRON GREATNESS-PLAYOFFS Week 11 (11-6-22)