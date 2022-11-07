Avera Medical Minute
Cement truck rollover reported on I-229

A cement truck rolled earlier this afternoon in the northbound lanes of I-229 near the Louise...
A cement truck rolled earlier this afternoon in the northbound lanes of I-229 near the Louise exit.(Dakota News Now)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Traffic has slowed as crews tended to a crash on I-229.

Traffic was slowed in the northbound I-229 lane after a cement truck rolled near Louise ave. exit.

A cement truck rolled earlier this afternoon in the northbound lanes of I-229 near the Louise exit. Details are still limited, but the interstate remained open as crews worked to clear the crash.

This story is developing, we will have more details as they become available.

