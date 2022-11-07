Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Falls accepting proposals for Downtown Parking Ramp Site

Sioux Falls' downtown parking ramp located on 10th street and Phillips Avenue.
Sioux Falls' downtown parking ramp located on 10th street and Phillips Avenue.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls is now accepting proposals for the development of the Downtown Parking Ramp and adjacent vacant lot located at 140 East Tenth Street.

The Sioux Falls City Council approved a resolution allowing the lease and/or sale of the site, located in the heart of downtown Sioux Falls. The listing will go live on the City’s website on Nov. 7, 2022. A project team will begin reviewing proposals in Jan. 2023.

“The City of Sioux Falls has already received significant interest in this opportunity from industry leaders,” said Erica Beck, Chief of Staff for the Mayor’s Office. “Building a vibrant downtown has helped drive the economic momentum of Sioux Falls, and we look forward to seeing the great visions others have for this space that will help our community continue to thrive.”

The property has an existing on‑site parking ramp with 525 parking spaces on six levels and a vacant lot fronting Tenth Street.

The parking ramp currently has utilities plumbed for private development located on top of and adjacent to the ramp. The parking ramp also features a main-level trash collection point and existing elevators with the capacity for additional elevator shafts.

“This site has incredible potential, and we expect proposals to focus on creating density, activity, connectivity, and walkability while maximizing the investment already made with quality design and materials,” said Dustin Powers, Business Development Coordinator.

The City will use its negotiated sale process to solicit offers and negotiate a lease and/or purchase of all or a portion of the property, including the parking ramp.

A project team will lead the process. The team is comprised of representatives from the City Council, Parking Advisory Board, the 2035 Downtown Plan Advisory Committee, and City leadership within Planning and Development Services, Finance, Public Works, and Public Parking.

For additional information, visuals, and an overview of the negotiated sale process, visit SiouxFalls.Org/Business/Real-Estate.

