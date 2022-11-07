Dakota Wesleyan sweeps Presentation, Mount Marty splits with Valley City to close NAIA Classic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The two-day 7th Annual NAIA Basketball Classic at the Sanford Pentagon came to a close on Sunday afternoon. Click on the video viewer to see highlights from:

-#12 Dakota Wesleyan women rolling over Presentation 91-31

-The DWU men completing the sweep of the Saints with a 90-75 victory

-Mount Marty’s women dropping a hard fought game with Valley City State 67-63

-The Lancer men defeat Valley City 89-82

