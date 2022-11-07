Avera Medical Minute
GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 11 PLAYOFFS

Top sights, sounds and moments from the prep playoffs and college football in South Dakota, Northwest Iowa & Southwest Minnesota
Top sights, sounds and moments from prep and college football
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 11:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It really was the biggest week on our football calendar with state semifinals for South Dakota preps, quarterfinals in Iowa and Section Championships in Minnesota to go along with some pressure packed late season games in college.

We re-live some of the best sights, sounds and moments in our latest edition Gridiron Greatness!

