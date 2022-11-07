Increasing Clouds Today

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to see increasing cloud cover around the region today. The wind will start to pick up a little bit ahead of a storm system that will be rolling through this week. Wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph will be possible up north and out west later today. There’s also a high risk for fire danger in southern parts of the region, so a Red Flag Warning will be in effect this afternoon.

This storm system will start to move into the region Tuesday and bring a chance for a few showers. Highs Tuesday will be in the 50s with some areas getting close to 60. As this storm moves northeast and evolves, we could have some thunderstorms move through Wednesday into Thursday in the eastern part of the region with snow out to the west before everything wraps up Friday morning. It’s still a little too early out to really nail down the track of this storm and any snow potential, so stay with Dakota News Now through the week as we keep you updated on this fall/winter storm!

On the backside of this system, we’re going to see very cold air settle into the region. Highs through the weekend will be in the 20s and 30s with morning lows in the single digits and teens. Highs next week may get back into the low 30s.

