Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Matters of the State: 2022 Election preview, Secretary of State showdown

By Dakota News Now staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, statehouse reporter Austin Goss breaks down the road map to victory for Gov. Kristi Noem and Rep. Jamie Smith.

We also sit down with the candidates for South Dakota Secretary of State, Republican Monae Johnson and Democrat Tom Cool, to discuss election transparency and their priorities if they’re elected.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. CT on KSFY, and 10 a.m. on KOTA.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSHA investigations of Dollar General stores include Brandon location
OSHA investigations of Dollar General Stores include Brandon location
One lucky winner won one million dollars in Saturday’s Powerball drawings in Sioux Falls.
One million dollar Powerball ticket sold in Sioux Falls
Eziya Bowden, 17, ended up in the emergency department for her injuries after jumping out of a...
Terrified teen jumps out of Lyft over driver’s behavior
School districts add propositions to election ballots
Minnehaha County precinct superintendent allegedly claims he’ll fill out ballots in his care
Two hurt in rollover crash near Wall Lake Corner

Latest News

Dakota Wesleyan defeats Presentation 91-31
NAIA Classic Day 2
Prior to 11A Semifinals
GRIDIRON GREATNESS-PLAYOFFS Week 11 (11-6-22)
Celebrates game winning kick against Northern Iowa
SDSU-UNI Recap
Coyote Quarterback under center during 20-13 win over Missouri State
USD-Missouri State Recap