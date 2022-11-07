Avera Medical Minute
More Millennials, Gen Z running for SD Legislature in 2022

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There is an effort to recruit younger voters to the polls and political office. Right now, there are roughly six to eight candidates running for South Dakota legislature in Pierre that are in their 20s and 30s. Photojournalist Sam Tastad caught up with four candidates running for House and why they are excited to be part of the next generation of young politicians.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 6. The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

