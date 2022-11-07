Police: Driver arrested after hitting officer’s squad car

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police report a drunk driver drove into a Sioux Falls patrol officer’s squad car.

According to Adam Peterson with the Sioux Falls Police Department, on Friday at 11:42 p.m., an officer with the Sioux Falls Police Department patrolled 26th Street and Southeastern Ave. when a car made an illegal turn and hit the officer’s squad car. The officer was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries, and the suspect was not injured.

Authorities say the driver, Tarran Even, 23, from Sioux Falls., was tested for alcohol consumption and was arrested for DWI.

