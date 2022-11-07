Avera Medical Minute
Police: Suspect shot family dog near Wall Lake

By Kesia Cameron
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WALL LAKE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Minnehaha County Sheriffs are looking for the suspects responsible for shooting a family’s dog near Wall Lake.

According to Captain Josh Phillips with the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday around 5:30 p.m. four miles west of Wall Lake, a neighbor heard a gunshot and then heard a dog yelp. The neighbor called the homeowner, who was not home at the time. The homeowners checked their security camera, which showed a black four-door pickup drive past a house, then reverse around the time the shots were fired. One of the homeowner’s children found the dog the following day.

Captain Phillips is asking anyone with information to, please contact the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office at (605) 367-4300 or Crimestoppers at (877) 367-7007.

