Police: Man blames his dog for accidental shot fired

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police investigated a weapons violation only to find a dog was blamed for the accidental discharge.

According to Adam Peterson with the Sioux Falls Police Department, on Sunday at 3:19 p.m., a man told Sioux Falls officers that his dog knocked a gun off a table, and it accidentally went off. No one was injured, but a video game controller was damaged. After investigating, authorities determined the man was lying, and he admitted that he was trying to clear his gun when it was accidentally discharged. The man said he was too embarrassed to tell the truth initially.

