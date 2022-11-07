Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Police: Man blames his dog for accidental shot fired

Monday was the eighth officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls since October of last year, with...
Sioux Falls police(Dakota News Now)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police investigated a weapons violation only to find a dog was blamed for the accidental discharge.

According to Adam Peterson with the Sioux Falls Police Department, on Sunday at 3:19 p.m., a man told Sioux Falls officers that his dog knocked a gun off a table, and it accidentally went off. No one was injured, but a video game controller was damaged. After investigating, authorities determined the man was lying, and he admitted that he was trying to clear his gun when it was accidentally discharged. The man said he was too embarrassed to tell the truth initially.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eziya Bowden, 17, ended up in the emergency department for her injuries after jumping out of a...
Terrified teen jumps out of Lyft over driver’s behavior
OSHA investigations of Dollar General stores include Brandon location
OSHA investigations of Dollar General Stores include Brandon location
One lucky winner won one million dollars in Saturday’s Powerball drawings in Sioux Falls.
One million dollar Powerball ticket sold in Sioux Falls
Two hurt in rollover crash near Wall Lake Corner
School districts add propositions to election ballots
Minnehaha County precinct superintendent allegedly claims he’ll fill out ballots in his care

Latest News

Baseball
Sioux Falls Little League Baseball to play Sanford Diamonds
Gavel
Supreme Court upholds murder conviction in Pierre infant battery case
Scales of justice. Alternate to gavel.
SD Senate candidate attends preliminary hearing for sexual assault allegations
Suspect in Yankton, SD homicide arrested