Remembering Father Cathal Gallagher

Longtime Catholic priest Father Cathal Gallagher passed away, funeral set for Monday
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota Priest, who once faced deportation back to his home country of Ireland, has passed away. Father Cathal Gallagher died last Monday.

He spent 26 years ministering in the dioceses of Minnesota and Sioux Falls, serving in Marty, Lake Andes, De Smet, and in Armour.

Dakota News Now photojournalist Dave Hauck shares Father Cathal’s lasting legacy in the Catholic church in South Dakota.

The funeral is Monday morning at 10 a.m. at St. Paul Apostle Church in Armour. The family will be arriving from Japan and Ireland. Father Gallagher will be buried in Ireland.

