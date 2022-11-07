Avera Medical Minute
Sanford offers veterans free pharmacogenomics testing

By Kesia Cameron
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford Health is offering current and past military members free pharmacogenomics testing.

According to Sanford’s press release, PGx testing helps provide patients with information on how they process certain medications, which can help doctors make more informed decisions about treatments and care plans for patients.

“We aim to be the provider of choice for our current and past military members,” said Capt. Paul Weckman, head of military and veteran affairs at Sanford Health. “They have done so much for us, it’s a privilege for us to be able to care for our veterans.”

The PGx testing is free for all veteran and active military patients who receive their primary care at Sanford Health.

For more information or to check patient eligibility, call (888) 424-2332 or visit Imagenetics.SanfordHealth.org.

