SD Senate candidate attends preliminary hearing for sexual assault allegations

Scales of justice. Alternate to gavel.(Arizona's Family)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now Reporter Austin Goss was at the Mellette County Courthouse for South Dakota Senate District 26 candidate Joel Koskan’s preliminary hearing regarding sexual assault allegations.

Austin Goss said, “Koskan’s attorney and the State appeared to have reached a deal beforehand, which they asked the judge to agree on. The judge ultimately decided that she would need time to weigh that option, which I haven’t obtained yet.”

Reporter Goss will have more information on this story this evening.

