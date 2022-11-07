Sioux Falls Casey’s manager reacts to million-dollar ticket

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Powerball mania continues as the pot nears $2 billion, and a 10th Street Casey’s sold a million-dollar ticket on Saturday.

Bernice Archer is the manager of the store.

“I do know it was a regular customer do not know the name. Somebody that comes in here daily. Not sure who sold the ticket to him yet. I’m hoping he’ll come in and at least tell me,” Archer said.

The news that a million-dollar ticket was sold has really amped up the foot traffic.

“It’s just non-stop people coming in all the time, and this morning was just like a huge rush of people,” Archer said.

Including a lot of new faces.

“It’s kind of nice to get somebody new in the store because maybe they’ll continue to come back,” Archer said.

Archer is confident her workers will help with that process.

“You just be pleasant with people, show them what we’re all about, and my team is a very upbeat, happy team. So they come in and experience what we can give them, and they’re going to come back,” Archer said.

A portion of the money that Casey’s receives for selling a million-dollar ticket will be donated back into the community.

“I think it’s amazing that it goes back into charity because there are so many places that need more money. I got a soft heart for vets and homeless people, so whatever Casey’s can do is amazing to me,” Archer said.

Casey’s hasn’t decided exactly which charity they will donate to the money yet, just that it will remain in the Sioux Falls area.

