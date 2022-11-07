Sioux Falls Little League Baseball to play at Sanford Diamonds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a press release from Sanford Sports, a new 10-field baseball and softball addition to the Sanford Sports Complex, called the Sanford Diamonds, will be the new home of the Sioux Falls Little League Baseball organization.

Sioux Falls Little League Baseball includes 35 teams with more than 400 players ranging in age from 7-12.

“Every team needs a home field, and we are happy to give these young ballplayers who do a wonderful job of representing our city a place to call home,” said Jesse Smith, vice president of Sanford Sports. “This ensures the Little Leaguers will have the opportunity to grow as well as have access to the best fields in the region for baseball players of all ages and skill levels.”

Sioux Falls Little League Baseball has experienced great success, reaching the Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, in 2017 and 2021. The team advanced to the semifinals of the tournament in 2021.

“Our team has never had our own field space before, so this will allow our players and organization to grow exponentially,” said Mike Gorsett, president of Sioux Falls Little League Baseball. “I would like to thank Sanford Health for being a great partner in providing these world-class facilities for our young ball players to develop their talent and love for the game.”

The Sanford Diamonds opened this fall and will host multiple baseball and softball tournaments beginning next spring. Registration for the 2023 season opens on Dec. 1.

