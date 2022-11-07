Supreme Court upholds murder conviction in Pierre infant battery case

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Office of the Attorney General, the Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction of Tristan Larson for causing the death of his girlfriend at the time’s two-year-old son.

On April 16, 2020, Larson was home watching the two-year-old, Easton, while the boy’s mother was at work. Authorities say Larson shoved Easton with enough force to cause the toddler to die two days later.

Larson asked the Supreme Court should grant him an acquittal and argued that prosecutors should have been barred from using statements he made to a Pierre Police Department Detective.

The Supreme Court last month rejected Larson’s arguments and unanimously upheld his May 28, 2021, convictions for Second Degree Murder and Aggravated Battery of an Infant. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in the state penitentiary on the first count and 55 years for the second count.

“Nothing we can do can bring Easton back to his mother,” said Hughes County States Attorney Jessica LaMie who tried the case in front of a Hughes County jury with Deputy Attorney General Brent Kempema and Deputy Attorney General Robert Mayer. “But we will always work to hold accountable those who harm South Dakota children.”

The Attorney General’s Office would like to thank the Pierre Police Department, the Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Hughes County Victim’s Assistance Program for their help in investigating and prosecuting this crime.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.