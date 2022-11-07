Avera Medical Minute
Suspect in Yankton, SD homicide arrested

By Kim Fickett
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
YANKTON, S.D. (KTIV) - A suspect has been arrested following a homicide in Yankton, S.D., on Sunday, Nov. 6.

According to the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, it was around 8 p.m. when officers were advised of a deceased female in the 1300 block of Whiting Drive in Yankton.

Upon arrival, officers confirmed the presence of a deceased female, and a homicide investigation began.

Officers quickly identified a suspect and an arrest warrant was issued for Trevor Wayne Harrison for homicide as murder in the first and second degree.

Harrison was located and apprehended in Dixon County, Nebraska.

The investigation is being conducted by the Yankton Police Department, Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation.

Charges are pending with the Yankton County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no danger to the public. No other information will be released at this time.

