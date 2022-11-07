Avera Medical Minute
Team bond shows in Jackrabbits road resiliency

SDSU overcomes Northern Iowa rally to win 31-28
Jackrabbits react to their 31-28 win over Northern Iowa
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, IA (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State’s road schedule started with an agonizing four point loss at the University of Iowa.

Two months later the Jackrabbits went back to that state and won a 31-28 thriller at Northern Iowa, possibly ensuring that they won’t have to leave South Dakota’s borders for the rest of the year.

From game one’s 7-3 defensive slugfest against the Hawkeyes, to their games in North Dakota against NDSU and UND in which the Jackrabbits had to rally from 14 point deficits, the road has presented the Rabbits with all kind of adversity, most of which they’ve overcome.

Last night in Cedar Falls, SDSU had the script flipped, with UNI rallying from 14 points down to tie the game late in the fourth quarter. State kept poise, got a defensive stop late and booted the game winning field goal at the end of regulation, clinching a share of the Missouri Valley Football Conference title and moving one step closer to homefield throughout the FCS Playoffs.

It’s enough to get their long time head coach fired up, albeit while challenging his mortality.

State can clinch the outright conference title next Saturday when they host Illinois State in their regular season finale at 2 PM.

