Two hurt in rollover crash near Wall Lake Corner

(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A multi-agency response was called to the area of 463rd Avenue and 265th Street around 1 p.m. Sunday for reports of a rollover accident.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office says a vehicle was northbound on 463rd Avenue when it drove on the east shoulder.

The driver overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle, which then entered the west ditch and rolled.

The driver and a passenger were ejected.

Both were transported to the hospital, one with serious injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Minnehaha County Emergency Management, Hartford Area Fire & Rescue, Avera CareFlight, Humboldt Fire and Ambulance, and South Dakota Highway Patrol.

