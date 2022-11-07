Avera Medical Minute
Umami Café & Catering opens at Signature Aviation in Sioux Falls

The restaurant opened November 1st.
By Ernest Cottier
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Jess Blodgett is both the head chef and owner at Umami Cafe.

The cafe is located at Signature Aviation which is a private airport right next to the Sioux Falls Regional Airport.

Chef Jess says being at the airport only adds to the uniqueness of the restaurant.

”You can come in and watch the flights which is really fun and then you can come and eat, so it’s really a totally different concept than anything else but that is part of what makes it so much fun,” Blodgett said.

The cafe opened less than a week ago as Tuesday morning was their first day.

Despite being open for such a short time business is already booming.

”It has gone really really well. We’ve got a really great reception. The locals that are already in the airport every day already like it, but to have the foot traffic that I have just tells me that we’re already doing something right because it keeps getting better every day,” Blodgett said.

With chicken clubs, baklava cheesecake, homemade focaccia bread, pasta, and much more Chef Jess is using her love of cooking and years of cooking experience to continue to add new things to the menu.

”Any day of existence is a good day and any day I can share joy and love through food is always going to be a good day always,” Blodgett said.

Umami Cafe is open Monday-Friday 8 am - 2 pm.

For more information click here.

