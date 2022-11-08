Avera Medical Minute
#21 Creighton rallies in second half to win at #23 South Dakota State

Jackrabbits fall to Blue Jays 78-69
#23 Jacks fall to #21 Blue Jays 78-69
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On opening night of the NCAA Division One women’s college basketball season, the only battle between ranked teams in was at Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota.

And the battle lived up to the billing with #21 Creighton rallying past #23 South Dakota State in the second half to win 78-69 in front of 2,504 fans at Frost Arena.

Buoyed by a big lift off the bench in the first quarter from West Lyon alum and freshman Brooklyn Meyer, who scored six of her 12 points in the first quarter of her collegiate debut, the Jackrabbits led 19-14 after a quarter and would stretch the lead to as many as nine in the second.

It was around that time that Creighton’s Lauren Jensen took over. The junior guard from Lakeville poured in a game-high 30 points, going 10-20 from the field and 4-7 from 3, helping the Blue Jays go on a run to take the lead. Though SDSU regrouped and held a 36-33 lead at the break, the Blue Jays outscored the Jacks 23-16 in the third quarter to go ahead for good.

Senior Myah Selland led SDSU with 22 points. Haleigh Timmer and Ellie Colbeck each added ten points.

Creighton also got 13 points form Maly Morgan. O’Gorman alum Emma Ronsiek struggled back in her home state, going 3-8 from the field for 6 points.

SDSU hosts Lehigh on Friday night at 7 PM.

