$32,000 Sculpture Stolen from Downtown Sioux Falls SculptureWalk

The piece was reported missing around noon on Monday.
(Paul Schiller | Paul Schiller)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A sculpture worth $32,000 has been stolen from downtown Sioux Falls.

The bronze piece, called “Day’s Catch,” sat at 11th and Phillips as part of the Sioux Falls SculptureWalk. It depicts a girl with a fishing pole.

Police spokesperson Sam Clemens said that someone with the SculptureWalk organization was performing a regular check of the SculptureWalk pieces around noon on Monday when they noticed “Day’s Catch” was missing. Sioux Falls police are investigating.

