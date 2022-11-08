Avera Medical Minute: Helping Navigate the Path to Retirement and Medicare

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Open enrollment for Medicare is happening right now.

But with so many plans out there and so much information available how do you know which plan is right for you, or your parents as they enter retirement age?

In this Avera Medical Minute, we meet a family navigating that process right now, and how Avera agents can help.

Les Slunecka grew up in central South Dakota and has spent most of his life working in the ag industry.

He’s soon planning his exit from the workforce.

“As I’m getting close in age toward retirement I feel like it’s important to me to start searching the elements of the insurance industry and how I can find out how to afford to pay for it as well as the coverages,” said Slunecka.

He’s enlisted his daughter, Heather, to help.

They’ve both found that there is a lot of information out there.

“There are so many choices out there, you just don’t know. As well as deductible and medicine, and things keep changing,” said Slunecka.

“Insurance in particular is a hard thing to navigate,” said Heather

That’s where Jordan Anderson comes in.

He’s the VP of sales for Avera Health Plans and encounters a lot of questions from families about how Medicare can work for them.

“It’s very important to go through this process and educate yourself because the answers to those questions are so unique to your individual needs and not someone else’s,” said Anderson.

Les and his family have taken that advice, and are working with an agent from Avera Health Plans to make sure they pick the best option for them.

“Avera has a very good network of individuals who can help us determine what our needs are going to be. Our goal will be to join one of the Avera plans that fit our needs as our medical requirements require whether it’s part A, B, C, D, or whatever,” said Slunecka.

Anderson says agents have knowledge of what plans are available and what benefits each one offers.

The agents also offer a personalized approach to selecting the right insurance plan.

“I think the most important thing is they’re getting to know you and they’re going to understand what plan is going to fit our needs, your unique needs, and your unique circumstances today and into the near future,” said Anderson.

More information on health coverage can be found at www.Avera.org/MedicalMinute

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.