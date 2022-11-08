Calves stolen in Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office, multiple calves were stolen from a pasture in Brookings county.

Assistant Sheriff Scott Sebring says the crime took place sometime between Oct. 27 and Nov. 5 on 473rd Ave near 198th St. An unknown suspect removed nine black calves with blue or pink ear tags, worth a combined approx. $10,000. The calves were not branded. This incident remains under investigation by the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this case can contact the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office at 605-696-8300 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously by visiting www.brookingsareacrimestoppers.com or by calling 605-692-STOP (7867).

