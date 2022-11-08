Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Calves stolen in Brookings

Black Cows
Black Cows(Zach Crandell)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office, multiple calves were stolen from a pasture in Brookings county.

Assistant Sheriff Scott Sebring says the crime took place sometime between Oct. 27 and Nov. 5 on 473rd Ave near 198th St. An unknown suspect removed nine black calves with blue or pink ear tags, worth a combined approx. $10,000. The calves were not branded. This incident remains under investigation by the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this case can contact the Brookings County Sheriff’s Office at 605-696-8300 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously by visiting www.brookingsareacrimestoppers.com or by calling 605-692-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eziya Bowden, 17, ended up in the emergency department for her injuries after jumping out of a...
Terrified teen jumps out of Lyft over driver’s behavior
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
The homeowners checked their security camera, which showed a black four-door pickup drive past...
Police: Suspect shot family dog near Wall Lake
Suspect in Yankton, SD homicide arrested
OSHA investigations of Dollar General stores include Brandon location
OSHA investigations of Dollar General Stores include Brandon location

Latest News

Fire Truck
No injuries reported in Good Samaritan fire
Gov. Noem courts national GOP figures, while Smith meets with South Dakota voters.
In final days of campaign, Noem gathers Republican endorsements
Police Lights
Fatal crash reported west of Milbank
Poll Problems
Running into problems, harassment voting? Here’s how to find help