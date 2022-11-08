Fatal crash reported west of Milbank

MILBANK, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One woman died, and two men were injured Monday in a two-car crash west of Milbank.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a 2008 Econoline Van was eastbound on U.S. Highway 12 around 10 a.m. when it crossed the centerline into the westbound lane and collided head-on with a westbound 2005 Dodge Ram pickup. Both vehicles came to rest in the eastbound lane.

The 28-year-old woman driving the van was pronounced dead at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The 26-year-old male driver of the pickup sustained life-threatening injuries, while the 26-year-old male passenger received serious non-life-threatening injuries. Both occupants were taken by ambulance to the Milbank hospital. Seatbelt use by both occupants is under investigation.

The names of the three people involved have not yet been released, pending notification of family members.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

