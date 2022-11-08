Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Fatal crash reported west of Milbank

Police Lights
Police Lights(KCTV5 News)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 2:33 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILBANK, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One woman died, and two men were injured Monday in a two-car crash west of Milbank.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a 2008 Econoline Van was eastbound on U.S. Highway 12 around 10 a.m. when it crossed the centerline into the westbound lane and collided head-on with a westbound 2005 Dodge Ram pickup. Both vehicles came to rest in the eastbound lane.

The 28-year-old woman driving the van was pronounced dead at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The 26-year-old male driver of the pickup sustained life-threatening injuries, while the 26-year-old male passenger received serious non-life-threatening injuries. Both occupants were taken by ambulance to the Milbank hospital. Seatbelt use by both occupants is under investigation.

The names of the three people involved have not yet been released, pending notification of family members.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eziya Bowden, 17, ended up in the emergency department for her injuries after jumping out of a...
Terrified teen jumps out of Lyft over driver’s behavior
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
The homeowners checked their security camera, which showed a black four-door pickup drive past...
Police: Suspect shot family dog near Wall Lake
Suspect in Yankton, SD homicide arrested
OSHA investigations of Dollar General stores include Brandon location
OSHA investigations of Dollar General Stores include Brandon location

Latest News

Fire Truck
No injuries reported in Good Samaritan fire
Black Cows
Calves stolen in Brookings
Gov. Noem courts national GOP figures, while Smith meets with South Dakota voters.
In final days of campaign, Noem gathers Republican endorsements
Poll Problems
Running into problems, harassment voting? Here’s how to find help