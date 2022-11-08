Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

In final days of campaign, Noem gathers Republican endorsements

Key endorsements have come in for the incumbent Republican in the final week of the campaign, signaling that more reluctant Republican voters could be coalescing around Noem in the home stretch.
Gov. Noem courts national GOP figures, while Smith meets with South Dakota voters.
Gov. Noem courts national GOP figures, while Smith meets with South Dakota voters.
By Austin Goss
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - In what has been a closer than expected race for the South Dakota Governor’s office, Republican incumbent Kristi Noem has managed to gather support from some unlikely, conservative allies in the final week.

Noem revealed a number of endorsements from a variety of key Republican state lawmakers and activists, many of whom Noem has sparred with in the past, both public and privately.

Amongst those endorsements are Speaker Pro Tempore Jon Hansen (R-Dell Rapids), Rep. Sue Peterson (R-Sioux Falls), and Rapid City area conservative activist Tonchi Weaver.

Noem has previously battled with Hansen, who is in line to become the next Speaker of the House, over his push to ban private vaccine mandates. Weaver has written op-eds critical of Noem’s job in office in the past.

Noem in turn, has touted these endorsements, praising Hansen for his leadership, Peterson for her work on education, and Weaver for her activist work.

All three represent a key constituency of conservative Republicans that Noem needs to hold onto in order to win re-election.

“We just want a safe, secure, and sane place to raise our families,” Hansen says in his endorsement. “Democrat politicians, from the national level on down, they don’t share our values. In this race for Governor, if you want to help keep our South Dakota way of life... There is one choice, and that is Kristi Noem.”

While Republicans outnumber Democrats in registration numbers nearly two to one in the state, any level of apathy in the base of the Republican party towards Noem could spell disaster for her campaign. Noem’s Democratic challenger, Jamie Smith, has aimed to frame himself as a moderate throughout the race, attempting to attract as many Republican voters as he can.

Despite those endorsements, a number of Republicans continue to hold out on supporting Noem in her re-election bid. Her Republican challenger in the primary, State Rep. Steve Haugaard (R-Sioux Falls), as well as State Rep. Taffy Howard (R-Rapid City) have both refrained from endorsing Noem. Howard challenged Congressman Dusty Johnson for his seat in June.

“The executive branch is the operational branch, it is populated with people who serve at the pleasure of the governor and who are not accountable to voters,” Weaver said in a statement to Dakota News Now/KOTA Territory. “Governor Noem has shown an ability to make some good decisions in that regard, especially on the Board of Education Standards. That matters to me, and I have more confidence in her judgement to make prudent appoints than Representative Smith.”

Polls close in South Dakota at 7 PM local time.

Copyright 2022 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eziya Bowden, 17, ended up in the emergency department for her injuries after jumping out of a...
Terrified teen jumps out of Lyft over driver’s behavior
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
The homeowners checked their security camera, which showed a black four-door pickup drive past...
Police: Suspect shot family dog near Wall Lake
Suspect in Yankton, SD homicide arrested
OSHA investigations of Dollar General stores include Brandon location
OSHA investigations of Dollar General Stores include Brandon location

Latest News

Fire Truck
No injuries reported in Good Samaritan fire
Black Cows
Calves stolen in Brookings
Police Lights
Fatal crash reported west of Milbank
Poll Problems
Running into problems, harassment voting? Here’s how to find help