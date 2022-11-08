Avera Medical Minute
Gubernatorial candidates host final rallies before election

By Baylee Peterson
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Governor Kristi Noem and opponent Jamie Smith both held rallies tonight. Noem was in Rapid City while Smith was in Sioux Falls.

Both candidates deciding to focus their last push to their basis, in cities that have meaning to them.

“We spent the whole week traveling the entire state, we want to make sur eth whole state knows they’re important to me, but this opportunity to do this rally here tonight at Washington Pavilion which is my high school that I attended,” said Jamie Smith, (D) candidate for governor.

Kristi Noem having a number of speakers taking the stage before her.

Focusing her campaign on support for the republican party.

Here is South Dakota I will fight for you every single day and defend our state and your rights and fight what the Biden admiration is doing here,” said Gov. Kristi Noem, (R) candidate for governor.

While opposing democratic candidate Jamie Smith decided to focus his message on clearing his name and encouraging supporters to vote.

“We’re staying the course, we know that the governor is throwing a lot of garbage our way, lots of negative campaigning, that’s not who we are. Who we are? We know that we’re focused on the state of South Dakota and that people are counting on us for a change. So, we’re going to keep pushing that message forward and we’re just going to try and inspire people to get out and vote tomorrow,” said Smith.

Noem, also focusing on her time as governor.

“Listen, South Dakota has been a shining city on a hill to this country by what has happened here. Four years ago, when I ran to be you governor, I told you that if you trusted me with the responsibility to lead you that we would build stronger families,” said Noem.

Libertarian candidate Tracey Quint is campaigning on her social media pages.

The polls will be open tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

You do need a form of identification.

Sample ballots can be viewed on the secretary of state’s website.

