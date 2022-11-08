Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Jeff Cook, co-founder of country band Alabama, dies at 73

FILE - Jeff Cook of Alabama performs during the All for the Hall concert, benefitting the...
FILE - Jeff Cook of Alabama performs during the All for the Hall concert, benefitting the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, in Nashville, Tenn., on April 10, 2012. Cook died Nov. 7, 2022 at his home in Destin, Fla. He was 73.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
By MARK KENNEDY
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Guitarist Jeff Cook, who co-founded the successful country group Alabama and steered them up the charts with such hits as “Song of the South” and “Dixieland Delight,” has died. He was 73.

Cook had Parkinson’s disease and disclosed his diagnosis in 2017. He died Tuesday at his home in Destin, Florida, said Don Murry Grubbs, a representative for the band.

Tributes poured in from country stars, including Travis Tritt who called Cook “a great guy and one heckuva bass fisherman” and Charlie Daniels, who tweeted that “Heaven gained another guitar/fiddle player today.”

As a guitarist, fiddle player and vocalist, Cook — alongside cousins Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry — landed eight No. 1 songs on the country charts between spring 1980 and summer 1982, according to the Country Music Hall of Fame. That run included the pop crossover hits “Love In The First Degree” and “Feels So Right,” as well as “Tennessee River” and “Mountain Music.”

“Jeff Cook, and all of the guys in Alabama, were so generous with wisdom and fun when I got to tour with them as a young artist,” Kenny Chesney said in a statement. “They showed a kid in a T-shirt that country music could be rock, could be real, could be someone who looked like me. Growing up in East Tennessee, that gave me the heart to chase this dream.”

The band had a three-year run as CMA Entertainer of the Year from 1982-1985 and earned five ACM Award Entertainer of the Year trophies from 1981-1985. He stopped touring with Alabama in 2018.

Cook released a handful of solo projects and toured with his Allstar Goodtime Band. He also released collaborations with Charlie Daniels and “Star Trek” star William Shatner. He entered the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2005 as a member of Alabama.

Survivors include his wife, Lisa.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eziya Bowden, 17, ended up in the emergency department for her injuries after jumping out of a...
Terrified teen jumps out of Lyft over driver’s behavior
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
The homeowners checked their security camera, which showed a black four-door pickup drive past...
Police: Suspect shot family dog near Wall Lake
Suspect in Yankton, SD homicide arrested
OSHA investigations of Dollar General stores include Brandon location
OSHA investigations of Dollar General Stores include Brandon location

Latest News

The gas station owner shares plans to share money with family.
California gas station owner shares money from Powerball with family
Severe Weather Threat to the east
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Tuesday Team Weather
Connecticut authorities say Heather Anderson and Shannon Gritzbach have been charged with...
2 accused of killing woman, going on spending spree with victim’s credit cards
FILE - An employee at the Good Leaf Dispensary measures out marijuana for a customer on the...
Voters in 5 states decide whether to legalize marijuana