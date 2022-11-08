Avera Medical Minute
No injuries reported in Good Samaritan fire

Fire Truck
Fire Truck(Timothy Eberly)
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WAGNER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Good Samaritan Society executive director has confirmed that all residents are safe after a fire broke out Tuesday morning at the Wagner location.

Firefighters are on scene at Good Samaritan Society – Wagner. All residents were safely evacuated. We plan for events like these and are so grateful to our staff for their quick actions to ensure residents’ safety.

Phil Samuelson, Good Samaritan Society executive director

