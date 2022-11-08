No injuries reported in Good Samaritan fire

WAGNER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Good Samaritan Society executive director has confirmed that all residents are safe after a fire broke out Tuesday morning at the Wagner location.

Firefighters are on scene at Good Samaritan Society – Wagner. All residents were safely evacuated. We plan for events like these and are so grateful to our staff for their quick actions to ensure residents’ safety.

