Running into problems, harassment voting? Here’s how to find help

By Beth Warden
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -As much as every poll worker and voter wants the election to proceed without any issues, there is a chance a problem could develop while you’re voting. So knowing what to do at that moment could also help you and other voters.

If you believe you’ve been handed the wrong ballot, Valley Springs voters have suggestions after facing that problem in the June Primary. The voters who did not put their ballot in the ballot box and asked questions resolved the situation more quickly than those who thought there was a problem but cast their vote anyway. Once the ballots were inside the sealed ballot box, a judge’s order was required to open the ballot box.

If you have questions about the process or the ballot you’ve been handed, you can ask the poll worker, contact your local County Auditor or the South Dakota Secretary of State’s Office.

You can call or chat online with an ACLU associate if there are additional concerns, including experiencing harassment or intimidation while voting. ACLU representatives say the organization is non-partisan and offers an Election Protection Hotline in various languages:

  • English: 1-866-687-8683
  • Spanish: 1-888-839-8682
  • Arabic: 1-844-925-5287
  • Bengali, Cantonese, Hindi, Urdu, Korean, Mandarin, Tagalog, or Vietnamese: 1-888-274-8683

