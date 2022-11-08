Avera Medical Minute
Stanley County man pleads ‘not guilty’ to 11 pedophilia, rape, incest charges

Donnie Edwards is charged with one count of Criminal Pedophilia, four counts of First Degree...
Donnie Edwards is charged with one count of Criminal Pedophilia, four counts of First Degree Rape, one count of Fourth Degree Rape, one count of Sexual Contact with a Child Under Sixteen, two counts of Aggravated Incest, and two counts of Incest.(DRG News)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to DRG News, a Stanley County man has pleaded “not guilty” to 11 sex-related charges.

Donnie Edwards, a 44-year-old man from Stanley County, has been charged with one count of Criminal Pedophilia, four counts of First Degree Rape, one count of Fourth Degree Rape, one count of Sexual Contact with a Child Under Sixteen, two counts of Aggravated Incest, and two counts of Incest.

This case is being prosecuted by the Offices of the state Attorney General and the Stanley County State’s Attorney. In court, Edwards’ attorney requested the $250,000 cash bond be reduced. The judge allowed the bond to become a $250,000 cash or surety bond. If he gets out on bond, Edwards must obey a variety of court conditions, including:

· no contact with the victims

· no contact with his 2-year-old daughter or step son

· not be within 100 yards of kids under 18 years of age

· no possession or consumption of alcohol or illegal drugs

· be subject to random alcohol or drug testing

· comply with the state’s 24/7 Program

· turn over all firearms, dangerous weapons, or explosives to the Stanley County Sheriff’s Office

· follow all conditions set by the Hughes County Jail

· check in weekly with his attorney

· make all court appearances

· not leave South Dakota

Edwards’ next court date was scheduled for Jan. 10, 2023, at 9 a.m.

The case is being investigated by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation with assistance from the Stanley County Sheriff’s Office.

