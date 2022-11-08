Winter storm rolls in Wednesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for much of the area which includes the Pierre and Aberdeen areas beginning Wednesday night and continuing into Friday morning. This storm system will start to move into the region Tuesday and bring a chance for a few showers. Highs Tuesday will be in the 50s with some areas getting close to 60. As this storm moves northeast and evolves, we could have some thunderstorms move through Wednesday into Thursday in the eastern part of the region with snow out to the west before everything wraps up Friday morning.

In terms of snowfall accumulation, the best chances will be in northeastern South Dakota, central South Dakota, and western South Dakota. The eastern part of the area like around Sioux Falls, Yankton, and into Minnesota and Iowa won’t see as much. Stay with your First Alert Weather Team as we pin down exact totals.

On the backside of this system, we’re going to see very cold air settle into the region. Highs through the weekend will only be in the 20s and overnight lows will be in the single digits.

