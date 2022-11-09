Avera Medical Minute
AirWick air fresheners recalled for injury hazard from cans rupturing

The recalled AirWick air freshener is missing a corrosion inhibitor, which can lead to the cans corroding or rupturing and expelling the contents.
The recalled AirWick air freshener is missing a corrosion inhibitor, which can lead to the cans corroding or rupturing and expelling the contents.(U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:35 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(Gray News) – A batch of AirWick Fresh New Day aerosol air fresheners has been recalled for potential injury and laceration hazards.

Parent company Reckitt said the recalled product is missing a corrosion inhibitor, which can lead to the cans corroding or suddenly breaking open and expelling the contents.

Corrosion also could cause them to leak, with a risk of skin and eye irritation, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission announcement.

The 8-ounce Fresh Waters (UPC 0-62338-77002-4) and Fresh Linens (UPC 0-62338-74734-7) air fresheners under the recall have a batch code B22077-NJ and date code 18/03/22. The batch and date codes are on the bottom of the can, and the UPC is on the rear label.

People were advised to immediately stop using them, wrap them in several layers of paper, and dispose in accordance with state and local requirements.

There have been five incident reports, including two reports of the can leaking, two reports of the can rupturing and one report of the can leaking and rupturing. No injuries have been reported, the CPSC release said.

The items were sold at stores nationwide, including Dollar Tree, True Value and Cumberland Farms, between March and September for about $1.25.

Reckitt is offering a voucher for a free replacement air freshener. People should contact the company to submit a photo of the can along with contact information and written confirmation they will dispose of it, Reckitt stated.

Reckitt can be reached at 800-228-4722 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET or at www.airwick.us/Voluntary-Recall or www.airwick.us. Click on “Product Recall” at the top of the page to receive a voucher for a free replacement.

