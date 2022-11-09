Avera Medical Minute
Animal Control searching for a dog near Legacy Park

Sioux Falls Animal Control vehicle
Sioux Falls Animal Control vehicle
By Kesia Cameron
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Animal Control is looking for a stray dog that bit a man near Legacy Park.

According to a press release from Animal Control, the incident occurred near the 800 block of S Regal Place. A stray dog approached two men playing with their dog in the grassy area south of Regal Place, which lies along the Sioux Falls Bike Trail in Legacy Park. The stray dog got into a fight with the men’s dog, and one of the men was bitten while trying to separate the two dogs.

The stray dog was described as a large brown, mastiff-sized dog. It was fluffy but had fur missing from around its head due to scarring.

Animal Control needs to find this dog and verify its rabies vaccinations.

If you have any information on this dog, please call Animal Control at 367-7000.

